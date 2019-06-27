KONCERAK IRENE (SUSA)

Quietly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with her devoted family at her side, Irene Susa Koncerak formerly of North Braddock entered life eternal. She is one of 11 daughters born to the late Paul and Helen Grec Susa. She is survived by her devoted children, Frank (Patty) Koncerak, Jr. of East Pittsburgh, Helen Hankinson (late Pat) of Plum, Mary I. (Mark) Alexandroff of Munhall and Stephen P. (Phyllis) of North Braddock; two sisters, Ethel Stubenbordth (late Jim) of Andover, OH and Edna Mast (late Ike) of Denver, PA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Beside her parents and eight sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Koncerak, Sr. in 1993. Calling hours with the family will be on Thursday, June 27, from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, June 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Good Shepherd Church on Saturday, June 29 at Noon. Burial will follow next to her husband in All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills. Please visit www.schleiferfuneralchapel.com for further information.