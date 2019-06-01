JUGAN IRENE L. (TALPAS)

Age 80, after a brief illness on Thursday, May 30, 2019 of Pleasant Hills. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late George Jugan; loving mother of Jodi L. (Harry) Cook, Tammy M. (Stephanie Tripoli) Jugan and the late Cheryl Ann Jugan; cherished Grammy of Carly and Jake Cook; daughter of the late George and Sylvia Talpas; sister of the late Edward Talpas; sister-in-law of Lamese Essey; cousin of Carol Jean Liscik; also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Irene was the current President of the Polish National Union of America, former member of the board of directors of the PNU and then was elected the CEO which she served as for 12 years. She was the Vice-President of Spójnia Inc., a Supreme Council member of the Polish National Catholic Church, a Representative of the Fraternal Society of Northeastern PA and board member of the Pennsylvania Fraternal Alliance. She served as Past President of the Parish Council and the Fredrick Chopin Choir of Holy Family P.N.C.C. Irene was a devoted, passionate and dedicated leader who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer will be held during visitation at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday in Holy Family Polish National Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com