IRENE L. (REUKAUF) KENNEDY

IRENE L. (REUKAUF) KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY IRENE L. (REUKAUF)

Age 95, of Franklin Park, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife for 74 1/2 years of Raymond Kennedy; mother of Bruce Kennedy and Roger (Elizabeth) Kennedy; grandmother of Shawn, Roger, Randy, Max, and Eliot Kennedy; great-grandmother of Kira, Jordan, Madison, and Annabelle. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Service and Interment will be private. Irene was a member for fifty years at the Womens Auxiliary Suburban General Hospital. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
