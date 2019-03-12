CARBONARE IRENE LOUISE (KUSHNER)

Age 63, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Survived by her loving husband, of 37 years, James Carbonare; adored mother of Ashley (Marcus) McWhirter, and Brandon (Nicole) Carbonare; nonna of Jayde "Gigi" Carbonare, Natalia, and Katarina McWhirter; sister of Jeanann Winkler, and George "Allan" Kushner; daughter of George, and Janet (Clark) Kushner. Irene loved all things crafts, cooking and baking. Above all, loved her family the most. She will be forever missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A Blessing Service will be held on Friday, March, 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.