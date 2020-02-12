|
BRANCEWICZ IRENE M. (FACCIOTTI)
Age 94, of Scott Twp., passed away peacefully at home on February 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John Brancewicz; loving mother of Leonard (Karen) Brancewicz of Atlanta, GA, John "Jackie" (Laura) Brancewicz of Hampshire, TN, and Mary Beth (Richard) Pongratz of Kennedy Twp; sister of the late Rita, Leonard and Joseph Facciotti; mother-in-law of Mary Grace Brancewicz; cherished grandmother of Michael (Danielle) Brancewicz, Amy (Tanner) Jones, Jay (Melissa) Brancewicz and Gina (Clint Mayeux) Brancewicz, Richie and Chad Pongratz; great-grandmother of four and one additional expected any day. So many people loved and admired Irene. She will always be remembered for her generosity to all and her infectious sense of fun. The family acknowledges with sincere gratitude, the kindness and support of Irene's neighbors and friends during the last few months; you know who you are, and she loved each one of you dearly. Likewise, we appreciate all that Gallagher Hospice did to provide such loving care to our mom. Your staff was outstanding. Family and friends received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church. In Irene's memory, the family suggests donations to Elizabeth Seton Center, 1900 Pioneer Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020