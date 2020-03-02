|
HUGGINS IRENE M. (BIEHL)
Of Chalfant, age 71, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of George Huggins for 32 wonderful years. Loving mother of Susan (Rich) Wheeler, Jennifer Edwards, Chris (Julie) Glance, Paul (Amy) Glance, Ron (Lindsey) Huggins, and Sherry Huggins. Cherished grandmother of Isabella and Joelle Edwards; Toni, Callie, Abby, and R.J. Wheeler; Kyle, Kyra and Kyus Glance; Christopher Glance; and Skyler Huggins. Adored great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren. Irene was the former owner of the Specialty Design Flower Shop in Swissvale. She also worked as a Tupperware saleswoman for a many years. Which working as a saleswoman, she was presented with numerous sales awards and eventually assumed the role of Sales Manager. Irene enjoyed gardening and had a keen eye for making the outside of her home look picturesque with different flowers. She was a crafty person and loved to paint different scenic themes. Most of all, Irene loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Irene will be laid to rest in Grand View Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020