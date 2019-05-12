Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
IRENE M. (LICHAK) LAMONNA

LAMONNA IRENE M. (LICHAK)

Age 89, of Plum, formerly of Penn Hills, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Babe" Lamonna; loving mother of Mark (Anna Marie) Lamonna; sister of the late Helen Lamonna, the late Agnes Bilovesky and the late John Turcovsky; dearest Baba of Natalie and Alyssa Lamonna; also survived by adored nieces, nephews and cousins.  Irene was generous, thoughtful, kind and the best mother a son could have ever had. Honoring Irene's request there is no visitation.  Arrangements by MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
