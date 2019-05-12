|
LAMONNA IRENE M. (LICHAK)
Age 89, of Plum, formerly of Penn Hills, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Babe" Lamonna; loving mother of Mark (Anna Marie) Lamonna; sister of the late Helen Lamonna, the late Agnes Bilovesky and the late John Turcovsky; dearest Baba of Natalie and Alyssa Lamonna; also survived by adored nieces, nephews and cousins. Irene was generous, thoughtful, kind and the best mother a son could have ever had. Honoring Irene's request there is no visitation. Arrangements by MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019