LANKIEWICZ IRENE M. (STYBORSKI)

Age 88, of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Edward A. Lankiewicz; loving mother of Donna (Peter F.) Machi and Deborah "Debbie" (James) Pick; cherished grandmother of Brian and Jamie Pick and Gina Machi (Brandon Gratkie); dear great-grandmother of Leo Francis Gratkie; sister of the late Robert (surviving wife Sarah "Sally") Styborski; aunt of Michael Styborski. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th, Street, Lawrenceville on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Family and friends who wish to attend the funeral mass will meet at the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Memorial donations are requested to be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Irene's memory.