Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
IRENE LANKIEWICZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE LANKIEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE M. (STYBORSKI) LANKIEWICZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRENE M. (STYBORSKI) LANKIEWICZ Obituary
LANKIEWICZ IRENE M. (STYBORSKI)

Age 88, of Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Edward A. Lankiewicz; loving mother of Donna (Peter F.) Machi and Deborah "Debbie" (James) Pick; cherished grandmother of Brian and Jamie Pick and Gina Machi (Brandon Gratkie); dear great-grandmother of Leo Francis Gratkie; sister of the late Robert (surviving wife Sarah "Sally") Styborski; aunt of Michael Styborski. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th, Street, Lawrenceville on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Family and friends who wish to attend the funeral mass will meet at the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Memorial donations are requested to be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Irene's memory.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now