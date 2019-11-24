|
ROMANO IRENE M.
On Wednesday, November, 20, 2019. Wife of the late Richard "Dick" Romano; beloved mother of the late Richard "Ricky" (surviving, Charlene) Romano, William Romano and Sharon "Sha Sha" Romano; grandmother of Jason, Ryan, and Chad Romano; great-grandmother of Justin, Jordan, Vincenzo, Jackson, Gabrielle and Viviana Romano. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave. where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019