Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-682-3615
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
IRENE M. ROMANO

IRENE M. ROMANO Obituary
ROMANO IRENE M.

On Wednesday, November, 20, 2019. Wife of the late Richard "Dick" Romano; beloved mother of the late Richard "Ricky" (surviving, Charlene) Romano, William Romano and Sharon "Sha Sha" Romano; grandmother of Jason, Ryan, and Chad Romano; great-grandmother of Justin, Jordan, Vincenzo, Jackson, Gabrielle and Viviana Romano. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave. where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
