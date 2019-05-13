Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Age 94, of McCandless Twp., on Friday, May 10, 2019, Mrs. Holder was the beloved wife of the late Regis J. Soeder and William Holder; proud mother of Jeanne Bittner (John), Richard Soeder (Barbara), Chuck Soeder (Terri), Lynn Hoysan (Pete), Carol Koerper (Mike), and the late Jim Soeder (Joy); predeceased by five siblings; also survived by 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; special friends, Bob and Maggie Holder. She was very proud of her 19 grandchildren and their college degrees. Celebrate Mrs. Holder's life with her family on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp.. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to , 112 Washington Pl #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
