|
|
DUNKIN IRENE MARGARET
Of Shadyside on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late John E. Durkin; mother of John A. (Cynthia), Darlene Silvio (the late Joseph), Martin J., Donna Wester (the late Karl), Mary Watkins, Daniel T. (Amy), and Jonathan E. Wester; sister of Loretta Caputo (Philip) and the late Christina Daerr, Joanne Bean, Virginia Hodgkinson, and Nicholas Daerr; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Irene was a devout Catholic and generous to her core. She was a lifelong member and volunteer at Sacred Heart Church, an association she cherished deeply. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020