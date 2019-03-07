ZEMBA IRENE MARIE (WRUBLEWSKI)

Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed peacefully at home on Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Francis Zemba; daughter of the late Konstanty Wrublewski and Bronislau Zlotnik; devoted mother of Stephen Edward (Angela Sue Nuckols) and Holly Zemba; caring grandmother of Alison Marie (Casey) Plouffe and Ashley Zemba; loving great-grandmother ("GiGi") of Angela, Ella Marie, Grace and Lizzie Plouffe. She was preceded in death by siblings, Clara Olup, Delores Nowak, Helen Baczkowski and Edward Wrublewski. She is survived by two sisters-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews and friends galore. Irene, "Reenie", was a graduate of Duquesne University with a degree in Education. Reenie educated children for 39 years, beginning her successful career with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District and ending her professional teaching tenure at Pittsburgh's Carmalt Elementary School. Irene retired the day she turned 62 to spend time with and helping with the early education of her two granddaughters. She read of her students' accomplishments with pride and gushed with joy when they acknowledged her years later in life. In the next 29 years, she enjoyed - spending time with her family, shuttling her grandchildren (and their friends) to basketball, soccer, softball, band, dance and other events, proudly watching in the stands; and, spoiling her great-grandchildren watching proudly, again. She was a competitive, caring soul enjoying her daily crossword puzzles, Card Club and her Polka and Bingo friends. Family, church (Confession brings forgiveness (Psalms 32:5)), her Polish heritage and all vacations, especially the beach, were her favorite parts of life. Friends are welcome Friday 1-4, 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL - SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Saturday, St. Louise de Marillac Church. Entombment following in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Animal Friends, Inc., 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 (www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org) or checks payable to "Mountaineer Park Chaplacy Program", Mountaineer Park, Inc. c/o Jim Colvin, P. O. Box 358, Chester, WV 26034. www.slaterfuneral.com