MARSHALL IRENE Irene Marshall passed away March 12 at her new wintering spot in Arizona where she was enjoying learning about the cacti and hiking in the sunshine. Her beloved Doug Marshall was at her side and her favorite family member, Buddy, is certain to have greeted her on the other side. Summers at the Lake (Chautauqua, NY) brought Rene the most happiness, so retiring there was a goal fulfilled. She loved peaceful times watching the birds and white squirrels from her "mom blue" house, as well as when it was filled with all the family from her five children with Bob – Rob (Karen), Jim (Diann), Lori (David), Leslie (Dana) and Lynn (Brett). Every cookie Gramma baked represented a hug for her grandchildren who often sneaked them out of the freezer each summer. She will be dearly missed by Josh (Kristen), Ben, Brandon (Jocelyn), Bethanie, Emery, Kelsey, Jack, Adam, Will, Megan, Ryan, Sam, Joey, Connor, Maggie and Sophie; as well as her two great grandchildren, Riley and Lennon. Rene will also be missed by her only sibling Dave Oliver, her sister-in-law Marion, and her nephews David (Lisa) and Matt (Dana) – as well as by so many friends, neighbors and cousins who enjoyed being her house-guests and all the great meals she prepared over the years – especially spare ribs, lasagna, cookies, and jellies. Born in 1938 to James and Mary Oliver in McKees Rocks, PA, Irene attended Stowe High School where her early feminist boldness led to being sent home for wearing "dungarees". She became an RN, later earned her Bachelor's Degree, and brought her special style of tough love to clients and colleagues as the Bay Service Unit Director at Pittsburgh Mercy Health System (NSW NH/MR/AOD). In 'retirement' Irene volunteered her time at the Mayville Library and Chautauqua Hospice. A highlight of Irene's work in the greater community was the service she provided on the frontline and in the weeks following 9/11. At Shanksville, PA and Ground Zero, Irene worked with Red Cross teams as the mental health professional providing critical incident stress relief to first responders, and no surprise – she also baked them cookies! Rene enjoyed reading, gardening, road trips with Doug, sitting down at the dock, watching the kids play 4th of July games and ruin her yard with slip 'n slide, playing scrabble and hearts, and cozying with new pup Bato on the couch. A private celebration of this amazing woman will be held on July 4, 2020 after the awesome Mayville parade. Donations in Irene's memory are welcome to be made to The Mayville Library, 92 S. Erie St, Mayville, NY 14757.



