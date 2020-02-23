|
SCISCENT IRENE MARY (ULATOWSKI)
Age 73, of Braddock, passed away on February 19, 2020. Beloved mother of Anthony (Colleen) Sciscent and Joelyne Sciscent. Cherished grandmother of Joshua Fennell. Loving sister of Helene (Dominick) Demase, Stanley Ulatowski, and Mary (Dena) Taucher. Also survived by her nieces and nephews, Derrick and Dominick Demase, and Dena Jay and Edward Taucher. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Apolonia V. (Moskal) Ulatowski. Irene proudly served in the Air Force as an Administrative Specialist with the Strategic Air Command. Most recently she was working for Allegheny Intermediate, which she found most rewarding. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time reading. Friends will be received Monday, February 24th from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25th at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 1600 Brinton Rd., Braddock Hills, PA 15221. (Everyone please meet at church.) Interment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020