MORAN IRENE
Age 93, of West Homestead, formerly of Duquesne on December 28 at home. Daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Makohus) Moran. She was retired from the accounting department at Westinghouse Electric in East Pittsburgh. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin and was a former member of the Parish Council. She was the sister of Edward (Dolores) Moran of Muncie, IN and Mildred Moran, with whom she resided. She was predeceased by her brother and sisters, Michael V. "Mingie" Moran, Margaret Gamret, Sr. Mary Pius, Mary Gasparovic, Eleanor Rusnak and Dorothy Bracco. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, December 30 from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019