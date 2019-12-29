Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE MORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE MORAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE MORAN Obituary
MORAN IRENE

Age 93, of West Homestead, formerly of Duquesne on December 28 at home. Daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Makohus) Moran. She was retired from the accounting department at Westinghouse Electric in East Pittsburgh. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin and was a former member of the Parish Council. She was the sister of Edward (Dolores) Moran of Muncie, IN and Mildred Moran, with whom she resided. She was predeceased by her brother and sisters, Michael V. "Mingie" Moran, Margaret Gamret, Sr. Mary Pius, Mary Gasparovic, Eleanor Rusnak and Dorothy Bracco. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.  Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, December 30 from 2-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, West Mifflin.  Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now