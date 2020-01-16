|
KRISOBAK IRENE N.
Age 91, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home, formerly of Greentree, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late M. Gregory Kristobak; devoted mother of Vincent W. (Patricia), Mark J. (Sandra), John M. (Diane) and the late Gregory J., David P. and Allen A. Kristobak; mother-in-law of Susan Kristobak; loving grandmother of Jennifer M. Davis (Sean), Kristen L. Mihalick (Paul), Nicholas A. (Rebecca), Sabrina A., David J., Ryan A. and the late Dustin and Matthew Kristobak; loving sister of Walter (Elizabeth) and Eugene (Rita) Pruszynski, and the late: Jean Knoll (the late Ray), Stephanie McClellan (the late Frank) and Elizabeth Labach (the late William); sister-in-law of Henry (the late Patricia) and Joseph (the late Dolores) Kristobak and the late: Theresa (John) Donavich, Ted (the late Elizabeth) Kristobek and Wanda (the late Joseph) Ostrowski; also survived by six great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church on Saturday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020