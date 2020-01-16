Home

Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
More Obituaries for IRENE KRISTOBAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE N. KRISTOBAK

IRENE N. KRISTOBAK Obituary
KRISTOBAK IRENE N.

Age 91, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home, formerly of Greentree, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late M. Gregory Kristobak; devoted mother of Vincent W. (Patricia), Mark J. (Sandra), John M. (Diane) and  the late Gregory J., David P. and Allen A. Kristobak; mother-in-law of Susan Kristobak; loving grandmother of Jennifer M. Davis (Sean), Kristen L. Mihalick (Paul), Nicholas A. (Rebecca), Sabrina A., David J., Ryan A. and the late Dustin and Matthew Kristobak; loving sister of Walter (Elizabeth) and Eugene (Rita) Pruszynski, and the late: Jean Knoll (the late Ray), Stephanie McClellan (the late Frank) and Elizabeth Labach (the late William); sister-in-law of Henry (the late Patricia) and Joseph (the late Dolores) Kristobak and the late: Theresa (John) Donavich, Ted (the late Elizabeth) Kristobek and Wanda (the late Joseph) Ostrowski; also survived by six great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church on Saturday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
