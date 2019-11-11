|
|
ANDREWS IRENE R.
Of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Babos) Andrews; sister of the late Thomas, William, James, John, Eugene, Robert, Leonard, Albert, and Margaret Andrews, and Rita Preksta, Betty Pribanic, Rose Schavio, and Nancy Disney. Survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 3 - 8 p.m. at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. Funeral Mass Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 10 a.m. Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. Irene was a retired accounting clerk from Bell Telephone. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019