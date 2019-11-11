Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE R. ANDREWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE R. ANDREWS Obituary
ANDREWS IRENE R.

Of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Babos) Andrews; sister of the late Thomas, William, James, John, Eugene, Robert, Leonard, Albert, and Margaret Andrews, and Rita Preksta, Betty Pribanic, Rose Schavio, and Nancy Disney. Survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 3 - 8 p.m. at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. Funeral Mass Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 10 a.m. Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. Irene was a retired accounting clerk from Bell Telephone. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -