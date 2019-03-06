Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE R. (REPKA) EDWARDS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRENE R. (REPKA) EDWARDS Obituary
EDWARDS IRENE R. (REPKA)

Age 89, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Edwards; mother of Douglas, Christopher, and Leigh Anne Edwards and the late Thomas Edwards. Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m., Thursday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 1996 Ewings Mill Rd., Coraopolis, PA. 15108, in Leigh Anne Edwards name.


www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now