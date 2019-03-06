|
|
EDWARDS IRENE R. (REPKA)
Age 89, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Edwards; mother of Douglas, Christopher, and Leigh Anne Edwards and the late Thomas Edwards. Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m., Thursday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 1996 Ewings Mill Rd., Coraopolis, PA. 15108, in Leigh Anne Edwards name.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019