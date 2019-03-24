SALATA IRENE

Age 91, beloved mother and grandmother, formerly of Hazleton, PA died Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Vincentian Home, Pittsburgh, where she had been a resident. She was born in Hazleton; daughter of the late John and Ann Honis Velky. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph; she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph George Salata, in 1997; a grandson, Ari Scheck; and brothers and sisters, John, Jr., Anna Gallagher, Helen Gasper, Mary Kuzmission, Michael, Agnes Bensko, Joseph Velky, DDS, and Elizabeth Guido; she is survived by her children, Anne Marie Zack, Conyngham; Joseph John Salata, PhD, and his wife, Lore Carter Salata, Lansdale; Rose Ann Salata, MD, and her husband, Laurence Scheck, Pittsburgh; John "Jack" Paul Salata, Woodbridge, VA.; Mary Beth Fernie, PA, and her husband, Peter, Wexford; James Andrew Salata, MD, and his wife, Kimberly H. Salata, MD, Winchester, VA.; and Christine Marie Pisano, Lancaster; brothers, Edward "Ted" Velky and his wife, Dorothy, South Carolina; and Leonard Velky, Drums; 11 grandchildren, Tara Zack-Kurten, Christopher Salata, Jared Scheck, Ian Salata, Andrew Fernie, Katherine Salata, Elizabeth Salata, Allison Salata and Nicholas, Steven and Ava Pisano; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Lynn and David Kurten; and several nieces and nephews. She is cherished by her family for her nearly 70-year dedication to motherhood and grand-motherhood, and will be fondly remembered for her gentle nature, her kindness, her innocent sense of humor, and her winning smile. The funeral was held Saturday, March 16 from FRANK J. BONIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., in Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. A memorial service will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Irene's memory to Bethany Hospice, Six Parkway Center, 875 Greentree Road, Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, www.bethanyhospice.com, or the Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15237, www.vcs.org.