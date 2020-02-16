|
|
KOVALYAK IRENE T. (ISKI) "GALIYAS"
Age 92, of West Mifflin died Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and caregiver. She was preceded in death by her first husband of eight years, Mitchell Galiyas, and her second husband of 58 years, George S. Kovalyak. Born September 27, 1927 in New Alexandria, PA, she was the daughter of the late Andy and Irene (Kertes) Iski. Irene is survived by her sons, Mitch (Mary Jo) Galiyas of Kennedy Township, and George Kovalyak of West Mifflin and daughter, Terri Michell (Kovalyak) of Bethel Park. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Juliana (Mike) Carr of Robinson Township, Nathan (Amanda) Galiyas of Robinson Township, Father Zachary Galiyas of Kennedy Township, Moira (Mark) Cheeseman of Robinson Township, Kody Kovalyak of West Mifflin, and Lauren Michell of Bethel Park. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Michael and Roman Carr, as well as Whitney and Gavin Galiyas. She is survived by her three sisters, Joan Beckowitz of Conway SC, Betty Anitori of Liberty Boro and Rose Zilich of Canonsburg. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Bestwick and Ann Tomaino. Also preceded in death by her five brothers, Andy, Gabe, Frankie, Chuck and Joe. Irene was a lifelong domestic engineer who enjoyed cooking, baking and cleaning. One of her favorite things to do was having family get-togethers surrounded by the people she loved the most. She was also a proud lifelong and cherished member of the Dravosburg United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank O.S.P.T.A Home Care and Hospice staff as well as the many wonderful care givers and neighbors who kept Irene comfortable at home. Family and friends will be received on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at I.M FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 203 4th St., Dravosburg, PA 15034. A final farewell will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m at I.M FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 203 4th St., Dravosburg, PA 15034 before proceeding to the chapel. A service will take place on Monday February 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dravosburg United Methodist Church, 109 Maple Ave., Dravosburg, PA 15034 followed by interment at McKeesport Versailles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dravosburg United Methodist Church, 109 Maple Ave., Dravosburg, PA 15034. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020