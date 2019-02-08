|
NIZIOL IRENE T.
On Tuesday, February 5, 2019 of South Side. Beloved Wife of Ronald P. Niziol; Daughter of the late John and Josephine Manko; Sister of Ed Manko; Niece of Ignacy and Josephine Manko. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 S. 15th Street, South Side on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. Family suggests contributions to Prince of Peace Food Bank or flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019