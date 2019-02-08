Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish
IRENE T. NIZIOL


IRENE T. NIZIOL Obituary
NIZIOL IRENE T.

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019 of South Side.  Beloved Wife of Ronald P. Niziol; Daughter of the late John and Josephine Manko; Sister of Ed Manko; Niece of Ignacy and Josephine Manko.  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 S. 15th Street, South Side on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. Family suggests contributions to Prince of Peace Food Bank or flowers.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
