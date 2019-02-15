Home

Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home Inc
215 Fernwood Rd
Wintersville, OH 43953
(740) 264-0563
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
133 Lovers Lane
Steubenville, PA
Age 90, of Wintersville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Widow of John P. Pozel; mother of Cynthia (William) Kane of Bethel Park, PA, Matthew (Kelley) Pozel of Liberty, MO and Cheryl (Joseph) Talerico of Pittsburgh, PA; eight grandchildren Ian (Emily), Zachary and Samantha (C.J.) Kane; Max, Molly (Thomas) and Noah Pozel; Kathryn and Jackson Talerico; three great-grandchildren Genevieve, Freya and William Beckett Kane; and sister Mary Ann Liska. Friends may call at Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, OH 43953 on Monday 3-6 p.m. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 133 Lovers Lane, Steubenville, OH 43953 with Rev. David McCloskey officiating (Everyone please meet at church). Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: JDRF of Western PA, 501 Martindale St., Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Offer Condolences at


www.shorac.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
