POZEL IRENE URSINI
Age 90, of Wintersville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Widow of John P. Pozel; mother of Cynthia (William) Kane of Bethel Park, PA, Matthew (Kelley) Pozel of Liberty, MO and Cheryl (Joseph) Talerico of Pittsburgh, PA; eight grandchildren Ian (Emily), Zachary and Samantha (C.J.) Kane; Max, Molly (Thomas) and Noah Pozel; Kathryn and Jackson Talerico; three great-grandchildren Genevieve, Freya and William Beckett Kane; and sister Mary Ann Liska. Friends may call at Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, OH 43953 on Monday 3-6 p.m. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 133 Lovers Lane, Steubenville, OH 43953 with Rev. David McCloskey officiating (Everyone please meet at church). Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: JDRF of Western PA, 501 Martindale St., Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Offer Condolences at
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019