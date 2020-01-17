Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:15 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE HAMERSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE V. HAMERSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE V. HAMERSKI Obituary
HAMERSKI IRENE V.

Age 93, formerly of West Mifflin, on January 15, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Marion and Helen (Markiewicz) Klara. She was the former co-owner, along with her late husband, of the Clover Farms Store in West Mifflin. A member of Mary, Mother of God Parish in McKeesport, the former Corpus Christi Parish. Former member of St. Joseph Church in Duquesne and member of the former St. Joseph Confraternity of Christian Mother's  and Guild, and the former rosary society of Christ the Light of the World Parish, former member of West Mifflin Annex Senior Citizens and the Knights of Columbus Senior Citizens. She was a member for 57 years of the Ladies of Charity, both at St. Joseph and Corpus Christi Parish. Beloved wife of the late Chester A. Hamerski for 60 plus years; mother of Joline (late Louis, "Bill") Buzzatto of White Oak, Mary Ann Kistler of Deltona, Florida, Walter (late Shirley) Hamerski of Harmony, PA, Robert (Cheryl) Hamerski of Glenshaw, Amy (William) Sawders of Versailles and the late Richard Hamerski, late Teresa Hamerski; also 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; sister of Helen Frick of Pittsburgh and the late Nellie Markiewicz, late Phyllis Lanz, late Stanley Klara and the late Edward Klara. Visitation Sunday, January 19 from 1-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave. Duquense 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held, Monday January 20 at 9:15 a.m. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church at 10 a.m. Rev. Pius Nwankwo Officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor in care of Fransiscin Missions PO Box 130 Waterford, WI 53185.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now