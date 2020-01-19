|
HAMERSKI IRENE V.
Age 93, formerly of West Mifflin, on January 15, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Marion and Helen (Markiewicz) Klara. She was the former co-owner, along with her late husband, of the Clover Farms Store in West Mifflin. A member of Mary, Mother of God Parish in McKeesport, the former Corpus Christi Parish. Former member of St. Joseph Church in Duquesne and member of the former St. Joseph Confraternity of Christian Mother's and Guild, and the former rosary society of Christ the Light of the World Parish, former member of West Mifflin Annex Senior Citizens and the Knights of Columbus Senior Citizens. She was a member for 57 years of the Ladies of Charity, both at St. Joseph and Corpus Christi Parish. Beloved wife of the late Chester A. Hamerski for 60 plus years; mother of Joline (late Louis, "Bill") Buzzatto of White Oak, Mary Ann Kistler of Deltona, Florida, Walter (late Shirley) Hamerski of Harmony, PA, Robert (Cheryl) Hamerski of Glenshaw, Amy (William) Sawders of Versailles and the late Richard Hamerski, late Teresa Hamerski; also 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; sister of Helen Frick of Pittsburgh and the late Nellie Markiewicz, late Phyllis Lanz, late Stanley Klara and the late Edward Klara. Visitation Sunday, January 19 from 1-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave. Duquense 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held, Monday January 20 at 9:15 a.m. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church at 10 a.m. Rev. Pius Nwankwo Officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor in care of Fransiscin Missions PO Box 130 Waterford, WI 53185.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020