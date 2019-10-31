|
|
VEREB IRENE
On October 25, age 97, of McDonald, OH, formerly of Munhall. Daughter of the late John and Anna (Boytim) Vereb; sister of the late Evelyn Corman. Survived by her nieces and nephews, Donna Schriner, John Corman, David (Cathy) Corman, Drew Corman, Debbie (Mark) Jamison and Evie (Jim) Sievert; 12 great-nieces and nephews and 10 great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Irene loved to travel all over the US and even traveled to Israel solo in her later years. Irene's family would like to thank Gracewood Senior Living, Buckeye Hospice and Lori Canada and family for the excellent care they provided to Irene. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019