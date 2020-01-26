Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
IRIS J. (COLUSSY) MAWHINNEY

IRIS J. (COLUSSY) MAWHINNEY Obituary
MAWHINNEY IRIS J. (COLUSSY)

Age 92 of Bridgeville, on January 24, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Mawhinney for 65 years; loving mother of Bobbie (Jim) Calgaro; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Kevin) Kenna; sister of the late Louis "Skip" Colussy; also survived by her niece and nephews Nanci (Steve) Colussy Noon, Jon (Jill) Colussy and Tim (Cheryl) Colussy, and their children and grandchildren.  Iris was a prolific artist, seamstress and knitter.  She was very active in her Jehovah's Witness congregation and was beloved by many family and friends.  Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.  Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
