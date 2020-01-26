|
MAWHINNEY IRIS J. (COLUSSY)
Age 92 of Bridgeville, on January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Mawhinney for 65 years; loving mother of Bobbie (Jim) Calgaro; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Kevin) Kenna; sister of the late Louis "Skip" Colussy; also survived by her niece and nephews Nanci (Steve) Colussy Noon, Jon (Jill) Colussy and Tim (Cheryl) Colussy, and their children and grandchildren. Iris was a prolific artist, seamstress and knitter. She was very active in her Jehovah's Witness congregation and was beloved by many family and friends. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020