WOEHREL IRMA M.
Age 94, of Sharpsburg, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Georgia. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Woehrel, Sr. and sons, Karl, Art, Ed and Grandson, Jacob; survivors include her daughters, Janet Miller and Joyce Woehrel; Son, Thomas Woehrel (Nancy), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., WORRELL FUNERAL HOME (412-782-2211) 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA, 15215. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. Mary Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Addiction Recovery Ministry, Fr. Michael Decewicz, 201 Ninth Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019