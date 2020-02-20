|
|
SORGE IRMA MARGOT (ROLLER)
Of Pittsburgh PA, born March 4, 1929, went to be with her Lord, whom she deeply yearned to see, on February 14, 2020. Raised by German immigrants on the hardscrabble Canadian prairies during the Great Depression, Irma learned the tenacity and resilience that marked her entire life's journey. She routinely made something out of nothing, especially in the kitchen and at the piano and organ. She was the life of the party wherever she went, a story-teller par excellence. Serving alongside her pastor-husband, she was every bit as much a pastor – a confidant, counselor, worship leader, writer, and sought-out speaker. Together they served nine congregations in Alberta, British Columbia, and New York. She continued to be a blessing to many in their retirement years in New York, Washington, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. Irma is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Arvin (Pittsburgh), sons Sheldon (Carnegie PA) and Bob (Kansas City MO), daughters-in-law, Tammy Wiens and Marci Sorge, grandchildren, Sonya Parlier, Stephanie Sorge, Joel Sorge, Katie Hebbert, and Michael Sorge, plus ten great-grandchildren. Countless others considered her their "Mama" as well. She is also survived by her siblings, Emma Aichele (Surrey BC), Egan Roller (Abbotsford BC), and Elfrieda Posein (Powell River BC). Irma died peacefully from complications related to old age. Instead of flowers, please send memorial gifts to her church, Calvary Full Gospel Church 538 Hickory Grade Road, Bridgeville, PA 15107. A memorial service will take place at Calvary Church on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Township, PA 15136. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020