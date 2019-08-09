|
FEDERLEIN IRMA MARY (BRECHT)
Age 96, peacefully at home on August 7, 2019, of Pittsburgh. Loving wife of 64 years to the late Robert G.; beloved mother of Gloria Jean (Fred) Heiser, Janet M. (Bruce) Herold and Robert A. (Ruth); proud gram of Christine M. (Shawn) Leister, Wayne R. (Tiffany) Travis, Fred H. Heiser (Ali Trzaskoma), Patrick J. (Rachael) Heiser, Robert F. (Jamie) Heiser, Libby A. (Michael) Hribik and Sandy L. Federlein (Keith Meyers); sister of Paul (Alyce) Brecht and the late Dorothy (Joseph) Wagner and Frank (Sally) Brecht; also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Holy Apostles Parish, 3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019