WOLOWICZ IRMA P.

Our beautiful mother was called home to Heaven in her 88th year, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard J. and her son, Bernard (Buddy) W. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Staley of Brookline. She will be missed terribly by her surviving children, Lynda Garrod (Peter), Cynthia Pierce (the late David) (Joseph Klingensmith), Barbara Wolowicz (Sam Ledwitch), Marcia Stubenbort (Joseph) and Kenneth Wolowicz (Tab). Our mother adored, loved and was proud of her 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She lived her last 40 years in New Port Richey, FL where she will be missed by her many friends. Family and friends will be received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Loreto Church, Friday, 10 a.m. If desired, memorial donations in Irma's name can be made to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Pkwy., Land of Lakes, FL 34639. www.slaterfuneral.com