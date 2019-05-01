Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
Resources
More Obituaries for IRMA WOLOWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRMA P. WOLOWICZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRMA P. WOLOWICZ Obituary
WOLOWICZ IRMA P.

Our beautiful mother was called home to Heaven in her 88th year, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard J. and her son, Bernard (Buddy) W. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Staley of Brookline. She will be missed terribly by her surviving children, Lynda Garrod (Peter), Cynthia Pierce (the late David) (Joseph Klingensmith), Barbara Wolowicz (Sam Ledwitch), Marcia Stubenbort (Joseph) and Kenneth Wolowicz (Tab). Our mother adored, loved and was proud of her 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She lived her last 40 years in New Port Richey, FL where she will be missed by her many friends. Family and friends will be received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Loreto Church, Friday, 10 a.m. If desired, memorial donations in Irma's name can be made to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Pkwy., Land of Lakes, FL 34639. www.slaterfuneral.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now