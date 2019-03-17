|
|
WAGNER IRMGARD (KUBISCHEK)
Age 88, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 of Sheraden. Loving wife of the late Siegfried L. Wagner; loving mother of Erika Mackenzie, Irmgard Roy, Manfred (Debbie) Wagner and Christine (the late Jared) Meyer; grandmother of Anthony Mazza, Stacie Dinkel, Bridgette Angelici, Harry Mackenzie, Jesse, Ashley and Elizabeth Wagner and Christian Meyer; also nine great-grandchildren. Friends received MONDAY 5-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, St. John of God Parish on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , www.alz.org/pa. or Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084 wfconroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019