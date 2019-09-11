|
TENNANT IRVIN A.
Age 89, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Munhall, on September 9, 2019. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Denise Tennant; grandchildren, Brendon Schenecker and Miline Huges; three great-grandchildren; fianceé, Geri Schmidt; and sister, Marlene Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard R. Tennant. Irv was a Korean War Veteran and proudly served in the US Army. He was a State Farm agent for over 50 years, and was an avid bowler, fisher, and Pirates and Steelers fan. He was a loyal father, grandfather, and loving partner to his fiancee, Geri Schmidt, and her loving family who will miss their Pappy Irv. He is missed by many. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 12 noon, in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019