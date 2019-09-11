Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRVIN TENNANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRVIN A. TENNANT


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRVIN A. TENNANT Obituary
TENNANT IRVIN A.

Age 89, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Munhall, on September 9, 2019. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Denise Tennant; grandchildren, Brendon Schenecker and Miline Huges; three great-grandchildren; fianceé, Geri Schmidt; and sister, Marlene Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard R. Tennant. Irv was a Korean War Veteran and proudly served in the US Army. He was a State Farm agent for over 50 years, and was an avid bowler, fisher, and Pirates and Steelers fan. He was a loyal father, grandfather, and loving partner to his fiancee, Geri Schmidt, and her loving family who will miss their Pappy Irv. He is missed by many. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 12 noon, in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now