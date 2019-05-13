Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for IRVIN CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRVIN D. CROSS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IRVIN D. CROSS Obituary
CROSS IRVIN D.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Irvin D., age 86, of McKees Rocks. Beloved husband of Virginia Siters Cross; loving father of Kenneth, Patricia, Diane, Barbara, William, and Donald (the late Marylou) Cross, and Nancy (Sam) Long and Susan (Lista) Givner; also 23 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; brother of Roy Cross. Per Irvin's request, there will be no viewing. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service in VFW Vesle Post 418, 1242 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, on Thursday, May 16, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now