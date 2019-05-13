|
CROSS IRVIN D.
On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Irvin D., age 86, of McKees Rocks. Beloved husband of Virginia Siters Cross; loving father of Kenneth, Patricia, Diane, Barbara, William, and Donald (the late Marylou) Cross, and Nancy (Sam) Long and Susan (Lista) Givner; also 23 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren; brother of Roy Cross. Per Irvin's request, there will be no viewing. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service in VFW Vesle Post 418, 1242 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, on Thursday, May 16, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019