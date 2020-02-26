|
WNUK IRVING M.
Age 76, of Pgh., PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine Wnuk; father of Bruce Maizlech and Mitchell Maizlech; brother of Phyllis Tucker and Marshall Wnuk. Irving made a daily effort to think of others first, to practice understanding and forgiveness. Friends received Thursday 1 p.m. until time of Service at 2 p.m. at Homewood Cemetery Chapel, 1599 South Dallas Ave., Pgh., PA 15217. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020