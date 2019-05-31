IZENSON IRWIN

Of Delray Beach Florida, formerly of Pittsburgh. Passed away May 30, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1936 to the late Morris and late Frances Izenson. Irwin owned and operated Specialty Luggage until his retirement in 2001. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Ann Goldberg Izenson, who he was married to for over 60 years. He is also survived by daughter, Mindy and her husband, Philip Rosenberg and their children, Andrew, Micah and Jack. He is also survived by son, Jeff and his wife, Joanna and their children, Eli and Oscar. Also surviving are brother's, David and Howard and their wives, Cathy and Phyllis; sister-in-law, Joanne Goldberg (late Marc Goldberg) and many nieces and nephews. Irv's pride and joy were his five grandsons. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Marcel, Mark, Julie and Harriet. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 - 1 p.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Anti-defamation league.

