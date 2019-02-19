Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
ISABEL "PAT" COHEN

ISABEL "PAT" COHEN Obituary
COHEN ISABEL "PAT"

On Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nathan B. Cohen. Beloved mother of Kevin (Lisa) Cohen, Shawn Cohen, Erin Cohen (James) Loughner and Robert (Jodi) Cohen. Sister of Betty Smyth and the late James (late Doris) Paterson. Grandma of Benjamin Ely, Caitlin Loughner, Adam Cohen, Autumn Cohen and Daphne Cohen. Aunt of Elizabeth Smyth, Patty Smyth-McEnroe, James Paterson, Mikelle Terson and Richard Paterson. Also survived by many other family members and adoring cast of a thousand. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12-1 p.m.). Interment Workman Circle Branch #45 Cemetery. Contributions may be made to The , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
