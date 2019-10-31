|
SCHLEIHAUF ISABEL (TULP)
Age 86, of Oakmont, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, just four days shy of her birthday. She was born in Shickshinny, PA, near Wilkes Barre, on October 31, 1932 to the late Norman Tulp and Isabel Tulp Hammond. She always enjoyed her Halloween birthday! Isabel was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Howard C. Schleihauf. She is survived by sons, John R. Schleihauf, of Orlando, FL and Howard G. Schleihauf, of Harrisburg, PA. Her daughter, Cyndy Schleihauf Patton and son-in-law, W. Lee Patton of Oakmont attended to her often in her final years. She is further survived by grandchildren, Sara M. Patton and Casey C. Patton and daughter-in-law Andrea Dalton Patton all from Pittsburgh. Isabel relocated to various cities when she was young due to her father's career. When she met and married Howard, she remained in the same home for her 43-year marriage and spent the past 20 years at her home in Oakmont. Isabel attended Mount Mercy Academy and the University of Pittsburgh. She was a stay at home mom but modeled for Saks 5th Avenue in Pittsburgh on the weekends. She then went on to a successful career in furniture sales and interior design at Wildwood Interiors, Lazy Boy Furniture and Saxony House. She was an expert at combining colors and patterns in clothing as well and always had the matching coat, gloves, shoes and jewelry for each outfit. Isabel was known for her tough exterior and unwavering stubbornness but she was quite generous especially with family. She was a longtime member of Oakmont Country Club and has a special place in her heart for her many friends, including those affectionally known as the "Gin Girls." Funeral arrangements entrusted to the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont. Burial will be private. Friends and family are invited to send memorials to UPMC Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019