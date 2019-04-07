COLAUTTI ISABELLA "BETTY" (BRUNO)

Age 85, of Green Tree, formerly of Oakland, passed away April 2, 2019. Dear wife of the late John "Pete" Colautti, loving mother of Aldo R. and the late Michael J. Colautti; big sister and best friend of Edie Kress; also survived by nieces and cousins. Daughter of the late Michael and Rose Bruno. Isabella graduated from St. Paul Cathedral H.S. at the top of her class and completed Robert Morris Business College. She was a secretary at J&L Steel and Duquesne University Financial Aid Office. Betty was a special mother who put her family above herself and made many sacrifices for them. She was a caring friend and neighbor, playing cards for 50 years with the same group. An active member of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish for 60 years, she sang in the choir for 20 years. Betty also participated in the Women's Guild. In retirement, she was involved in two exercise groups, Green Tree Seniors, and the Duquesne University retirees. Born in Italy and proud of her heritage, she enjoyed the friendship of her Italian Conversation Group. Friends welcome Sunday and Monday, April 7 and 8th, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

www.slaterfuneral.com