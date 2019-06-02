Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Age 95, formerly of Upper St. Clair, peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday May 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late J. Wesley Coltman; cherished mother of Bobbie (the late Joe) Wisniowski, Patty (Bob) Hagerich, and Joe (Ginny) Coltman; dear grandmother of six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements by BEINHAUER, McMurray. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until Noon, at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 12:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held after interment in Westminster United Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
