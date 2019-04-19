Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
ISABELLE PULAWSKI

ISABELLE PULAWSKI Obituary
PULAWSKI ISABELLE

On April 15, 2019 of the South Side.  Wife of the late Casimir Pulawski; mother of Bob (late Donna Rae) Pulawski and the late Donald Pulawski; sister of the late Ann Morris, Vera Germeyer, Laura Levenson, Hedwig Lakomy and Chester Pasniewski. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
