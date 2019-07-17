Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ISABELLE SADOWSKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ISABELLE "IZZY" SADOWSKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ISABELLE "IZZY" SADOWSKE Obituary
SADOWSKE ISABELLE "IZZY"

Age 101, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Monday July 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John L. Sadowske; and brother, A.R Bombich. Survived by her loving children, Gloria Jean "GeGe" Swazuk and Jack (Debbie) Sadowske. The family would like to extend a thank you to Phyllis Cain and the staff at Heritage Place in Squirrel Hill for the wonderful care they gave Izzy. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 2-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Friday, at 9:30 s.m., with Funeral Mass in St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now