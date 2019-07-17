|
SADOWSKE ISABELLE "IZZY"
Age 101, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Monday July 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John L. Sadowske; and brother, A.R Bombich. Survived by her loving children, Gloria Jean "GeGe" Swazuk and Jack (Debbie) Sadowske. The family would like to extend a thank you to Phyllis Cain and the staff at Heritage Place in Squirrel Hill for the wonderful care they gave Izzy. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 2-8 p.m., in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Friday, at 9:30 s.m., with Funeral Mass in St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019