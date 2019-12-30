|
WERLING ISABELLE (MIFFLIN)
Age 81, of Overbrook, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Loving wife of 62 years to Robert Werling. Daughter of the late Randall and Freda Mifflin. Mother of Wayne (Terry) Werling and Rose (Jim) McDonough. Grandmother of Kelli McDonough, Jerry Werling and the late Joshua McDonough. Thank you to the staff at Whitehall Manor Care and also Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care, love and support given to her. Isabelle loved to crochet and make blankets. Family and friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Send condolences to:
www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019