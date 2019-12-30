Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Resources
More Obituaries for ISABELLE WERLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ISABELLE (MIFFLIN) WERLING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ISABELLE (MIFFLIN) WERLING Obituary
WERLING ISABELLE (MIFFLIN)

Age 81, of Overbrook, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Loving wife of 62 years to Robert Werling. Daughter of the late Randall and Freda Mifflin. Mother of Wayne (Terry) Werling and Rose (Jim) McDonough. Grandmother of Kelli McDonough, Jerry Werling and the late Joshua McDonough. Thank you to the staff at Whitehall Manor Care and also Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care, love and support given to her. Isabelle loved to crochet and make blankets. Family and friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. Send condolences to:


www.readshawfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ISABELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now