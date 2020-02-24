Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 89, of Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (McClusky). Dear father of Deborah Craddock, David Shrensky and Daniel (Amy) Shrensky. Loving grandfather of Ryan McArdle, Christa Kedar, Rachel, Ian and Victoria Shrensky. Great-grandfather of Meera Kedar and Maya McArdle. Brother of Edith Glock. Son of the late Wolf and Rose Shrensky. Isadore was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired as the Editorial Editor of the Pittsburgh Press. Funeral Service will be held at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, TODAY (Monday, Feb. 24) at 1:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to service (12 noon to 1:00 p.m.) Interment will follow at Beth El Section of Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Rd., Pgh., PA 15220. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
