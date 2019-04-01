Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
IVAN CAPLAN

IVAN CAPLAN Obituary
CAPLAN IVAN

On Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Francine "Frani" Browarsky Caplan; devoted father of Joel and Ira Caplan, and stepfather of Lisa Fleischer Jackson (Christopher) and Bryan (Jennifer) Fleischer; cherished brother of Jeffrey (Patty) Caplan and the late Sharon Caplan Schoenberger; loving grandfather of Ellie, Aaron, Max, Jonathan, and Benjamin; caring uncle of Steven, Eric, and Seth; also survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Ivan was part owner of Main Loan Office with his brother for over 60 years. For day and time of service, please call RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., at (412) 621-8282. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15217. 


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
