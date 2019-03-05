Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for IVAN BALK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IVAN R. "ITZY" BALK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IVAN R. "ITZY" BALK Obituary
BALK IVAN R. "ITZY"

Age 77, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Morris L. and Hannah Fay Balk; beloved father of Mark (Debbie) Balk and Chana Balk (Ted Nusbaum); brother of David M. (Rosalyn) Balk, Sam (Hannah) Balk, Phillip (Bette) Balk, Reva (Henry) Cohen and the late Leizer (surviving spouse Lois) Balk; "Saba" to Molly and Emma Balk, Ben, Leo and Addie Nusbaum. Former spouse of Trudy Balk (David Slifkin). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All who knew him knew instantly of his love and dedication to Yiddishkeit, all who didn't know him felt like they knew him due to his kind and warm personality. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue Shadyside on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.). Interment Shaare Torah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Weinberg Village, 300 JHF Drive, Pittsburghgh, PA 15217 or Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or Kollel Jewish Learning Center, 5808 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now