BALK IVAN R. "ITZY"

Age 77, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Morris L. and Hannah Fay Balk; beloved father of Mark (Debbie) Balk and Chana Balk (Ted Nusbaum); brother of David M. (Rosalyn) Balk, Sam (Hannah) Balk, Phillip (Bette) Balk, Reva (Henry) Cohen and the late Leizer (surviving spouse Lois) Balk; "Saba" to Molly and Emma Balk, Ben, Leo and Addie Nusbaum. Former spouse of Trudy Balk (David Slifkin). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All who knew him knew instantly of his love and dedication to Yiddishkeit, all who didn't know him felt like they knew him due to his kind and warm personality. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue Shadyside on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.). Interment Shaare Torah Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Weinberg Village, 300 JHF Drive, Pittsburghgh, PA 15217 or Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 or Kollel Jewish Learning Center, 5808 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.