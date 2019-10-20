|
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, beloved husband of 64 years to Arlene (Platt) Port; loving father of Martin Port, Shay Port and Robert (Cyndi) Port; brother of Lorraine Shore and the late Eleanor Shratter and Earl Port. Zayde to Amelia, Phoebe and Micah Port. Mr. Port was a C.P.A. and a former Executive Vice President of Marmon Keystone in Butler, PA. He was a Life Master Bridge player and also an avid tennis player. Making his family laugh was above all most important to him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.). Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , Greater Pgh. Chapter, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019