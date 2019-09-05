Home

Age 55, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe, Sr. and Julietta "Judy" Beatty; one brother, Larry Beatty; and one sister, Lynn Beatty. Survived by two brothers, Marvin Beatty and Roscoe, Jr. (Leslie) Beatty. Visitation held at Carrone Baptist Church Sat. 10-11 a.m. with Services at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Allegheny Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
