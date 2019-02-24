COMFORT J. ALLEN (A.C.)

On February 11, 2019, J. Allen (A.C.) Comfort passed away at age 84. A.C. was born on March 27, 1934, in Pittsburgh, PA to Joseph and Mary Blanche Comfort. He was a Penn State graduate and managed Comfort Surety for over 55 years. A.C. had a passion for Pittsburgh sports as a former season ticket holder for the Pirates and Steelers. He was known for his flamboyant attire, quick wit, and critique of the Pittsburgh sports scene. A.C. was extremely active for his age - working, exercising at the YMCA, and catching happy hours at Mitchell's and Bettis' were often on the agenda. A.C. is survived by his sons, Joe and Chris; his niece, Heidi Albrecht; nephew, Grant Mehlich; daughter-in-law, Melissa; and ten grandchildren ranging from 4 to 32 years of age. A private service will be held on March 1, 2019, followed by a wake at Mitchell's Bar on Ross Street from 5-8 p.m. The family requests that donations be made to the in A.C.'s honor, in lieu of flowers.